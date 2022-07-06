Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a fight in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Robert F. Paul, 37, 1317 Portage Road, was charged with public lewdness and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Paul is accused of exposing himself to a female victim and then breaking her glasses when they engaged in a confrontation over his behavior.
• ARRSET: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 7:07 p.m. Friday. Shaquana A. Jones, 29, 2251 Independence Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $66 worth of Red Bull without paying for the items.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting incident in the 7200 block of Stephenson Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 10:30 and 10:34 p.m. Friday someone shot her kitchen window with a BB gun. No one was injured in the incident. Police are also investigating an incident of criminal mischief nearby where a rock was thrown through the kitchen window of another home.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a neighbor dispute in the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Casey L. Payne, 40, 1504 Cleveland Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. Payne is accused of threatening to kill another woman after the victim asked her to stop cutting roses off of a bush on her property.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a neighbor dispute in the 400 block of 71st Street at 5 p.m. Saturday. James C. Lackas, 45, 420 71st St., was charged with third-degree assault and unlawful possession of noxious matter. Lackas is accused of spraying his neighbor with paper spray during an argument.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Seventh Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4:30 and 5:09 a.m. June 27, someone broke into her garage by unknown means. The victim said more than $1,746 in property was taken from the garage.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2021 Kia by smashing the passenger-side front window. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after being involved in a disturbance in the City Market at 11 p.m. Sunday. James S. Smith, 32, 2707 LaSalle Ave., was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an attempted burglary in the 1500 block of Centre Avenue at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. N. Horton, 19, 4600 Hyde Park Blvd. Apt. 109, was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. A female victim told police that Horton broke into her home by smashing the front window.
