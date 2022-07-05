Niagara Falls
• CHARGED: A city man was charged last week following the execution of a Niagara County Grand Jury indictment by members of the Niagara Falls Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Division. Mark A. Smith, 26, of 1013 ½ Grove Avenue was charged with three counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrest was the result of a month’s-long joint investigation with the Niagara Falls Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) into drug trafficking in the city. The DEA also assisted in the execution of the indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.