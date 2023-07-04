Niagara Falls
• CHARGED: James J. Boyce, 32, of 37th Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools about 1:30 a.m. June 28, according to Falls police. Investigating a report of a burglary in progress on Townsend Place, officers said they were searching the exterior of the home when they heard a garage door close. Calling out that they were police officers and for the suspects to make themselves known, they heard Boyce call out, I’m in the back here. In the grass.” He was taken into custody without incident. Officers noted he had a pair of gloves, a window punch and scissors, all common burglary tools. A reusable tote bag was found nearby holding batteries, a laptp computer and paperwork. The homeowner said he had been having problems with squatters coming into the home while it was vacant.
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: While performing a premise check at a convenience store on the 2800 block of Pine Avenue about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Falls officer noticed damage to a glass door and rocks lying nearby. Surveillance footage showed two people with their faces covered throwing rocks at the door in an effort to break it. Unsuccessful, the footage showed the people leaving in an unknown direction. The estimated damage to the door was $1,300.
• VANDALISM: While performing a premise check at a restaurant on the 2200 block of Pine Avenue about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Falls police located three potted plants overturned on the side of the business. The officer put the pots back in their spots.
• THEFT: A visitor from Pennsylvania reported to Falls police on June 27 that sometime the night before someone removed the catalytic convertor from their Toyota Prius while it was parked in the parking lot of a hotel on the 900 block of Buffalo Avenue.
• TRESPASS: A 44-year-old Falls man was charged with a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal trespass about 9:45 p.m. June 27 following an investigation into a suspicious man going up to houses on Point Avenue. The man was quickly located by police. They said a resident reported that he was in his home and heard the front door open and saw the suspect standing in the doorway. The suspect said he was looking for someone and the resident told him to get out, noting that the suspect started looking at a boat on the property as he walked away.
