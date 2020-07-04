Niagara Falls
• ARMED ROBBERY: A manager of a fast food restaurant on the 1000 block of 10th Street told police that she was walking to a nearby bank to deposit money about 8:55 p.m. Thursday when she was robbed at gunpoint. The woman said she on the 800 block of Cedar Avenue at the time and noticed a man walking on Eighth Street who then approached her, pulled out a silver handgun and said, "Give me that." The woman turned over a bag she was carrying which contained $80 and a check. The suspect then ran down Eighth Street.
• FIRE: Falls police responded to a dumpster fire on the 1500 block of 18th Street about 2 a.m. Friday. Responding Niagara Falls firefighters said it was the second time they had been called to a fire in the dumpster. The fire was quickly extinguished.
• ATV INCIDENT: Falls police responded to the 1300 block of College Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of ATVs and dirt bikes racing in the area. A small ATV was left abandoned by a person who rode off on the back of another ATV. It was towed from the scene. Officers said they spotted several ATVs and dirt bikes being operated in the area with several drivers not wearing helmets.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the area of 17th Street and Pierce Avenue. A 31-year-old man told police that he was walking in the area at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, when a male suspect approached him and punched him in the face. The victim said three other male suspects then began punching and kicking him. The victim also said that the suspects took his cell phone, valued at more than $1,000, $59 in cash and his Adidas Yeezy sneakers, valued at $200.
• THEFT: Police are investigating a pair of stolen car complaints. A 40-year-old man told officers his vehicle was taken from the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 3:05 p.m. Monday. The victim said he left his vehicle running and security camera video from a nearby store shows two young male suspects get into the car and drive it away. A 34-year-old man told officers that he had gone into a convenience, in he 600 block of 19th Street, store to pay for gas, at 4 p.m. Tuesday and while he was inside he noticed his driver's side door was open. Security camera video from the convenience store shows that the victim's car was parked next to a Chevy Tahoe. After the victim went into the store, the video shows a male suspect got out of the truck and got into the victim's car and drove it away. The victim told police he left his cell phone in his car and the suspect attempted to send money to people using the Cash App on the phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.