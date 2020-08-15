Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of Niagara Avenue. Patrol officers responded to a call of a burglar alarm activation, at 5 a.m. Monday, and when they arrived found that a window in the building had been smashed with a piece of concrete. Officers said they found broken liquor bottles on the ground near the window and four rolls of quarters had been taken from a cash register inside the building.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 5 p.m. Tuesday. A manager told police. that a male suspect entered the store and took a package of Tide Pods without paying for the item, valued at $19.99.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill another man during an incident in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday. Charles H. Williams, 36, 605 73rd St.,was charged with second-degree menacing. A 48-year-old man told police that Williams approached him, carry “a large stick”, and told him, “I know where you live and I’m gonna kill you if you don’t give me all the stuff in your apartment.”
