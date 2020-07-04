Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1400 block of Ferry Avenue. A 25-year-old man told police that "an unknown suspect smashed the driver side window to his vehicle" at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday. The victim said his wallet was taken from the 2009 Chevy Impala.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a pair of burglaries in the 6100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A business owner told officers that security camera video shows a male suspect, driving a black Chevy pickup truck, pull into his parking lot, at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect gets out of the truck and begins to hand furniture, from a patio area, to and another man, who then loads it into the bed of the pickup truck. Security camera video shows the same suspects returning on Wednesday, at 5:59 a.m., and taking the remaining patio furniture.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a traffic stop in the City Market at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Melvin L. Calhoun, 31, 2416 Niagara Ave., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. After stopping Calhoun, officers said they smelled an odor of "burnt marijuana" coming from the car and asked the driver if there were any narcotics in the vehicle. Calhoun told the officers, "Yeah. It's weed. I smoke weed!" Police then recovered a quantity of marijuana, eight shotgun shells and one live round of .45 caliber ammunition from the vehicle.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 3600 block of Packard Road. A 52-year-old man told officers he was walking his dog in the area at 9 p.m. Sunday when a male suspect approached him and hit him in the head with his fist. The victim said the suspect took some cash and his house and car keys from him.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1800 block of South Avenue. Charles H. Montague, 29, 1318 Garden Ave., was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Montague had possession of a blue and silver firearm when they encountered him.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Park Place. A 59-year-old man told officers that he had been conducting an estate sale inside the property for several days, but between midnight and 9 a.m. Monday, someone broke in by smashing a window. The victim said quantities of flatware, watches, and a Playstation 2 game system were taken.
