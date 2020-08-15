Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Whitney Avenue. A 30-year-old woman told officers that she was driving in the area at 10:30 pm. Sunday when he heard “loud bangs” that she believed were gun shots. She told police a man and woman ran from the area and cars were “speeding away.” The victim said she discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the hood her car and realized that the windshield of the vehicle was cracked.
