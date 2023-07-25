Niagara Falls
• THEFT: A woman reported to Falls police on Tuesday that on Monday night she attended a party on Niagara Avenue and during the party realized her cell phone was missing. She was unable to find it Monday night and on Tuesday called the phone’s number at which point a person answered and demanded $300 for the return of the phone.
• BURGLARY: A plumber who told police he had been working on apartments at a property on the 500 block of Third Street for the past two years, reported Tuesday that sometime since Saturday someone had entered the building and taken about $3,000 in tools from the basement.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Pierce Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said a TV, a necklace, two pairs of earrings and a jar of change were taken from the home.
