Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly threatened to kill another man during an incident in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday. Charles H. Williams, 36, 605 73rd St.,was charged with second-degree menacing. A 48-year-old man told police that Williams approached him, carrying “a large stick”, and told him, “I know where you live and I’m gonna kill you if you don’t give me all the stuff in your apartment.”
