Niagara Falls
• ACCIDENT: Officers are looking into an accident in the 1800 block of South Avenue at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang and saw that a 2004 Porsche Cayenne had fallen on a man who was working on the vehicle. Neighbors were able to jack the car up and off the victim. The man was then taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for an evaluation of his injuries.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 3200 block of Porter Road. A 36-year-old woman told police that around 12:25 a.m. Friday, she spotted a male suspect in her car. The victim said she confronted the suspect, who asked her not “to call the cops.” As the suspect tried to run away, the victim began fighting with him. The suspect told the victim, “You don’t have to call the cops. I’m just a crackhead. Just let me go. I don’t care, I’ll get right out anyways.” Police said they took Tywaun L. Barnes, 38, 1011 Michigan Ave., into custody and charged him with petit larceny. Officers said Barnes had items from the victim’s car in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.