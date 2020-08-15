Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 1:59 p.m. Monday. James Steven Davidson, 48, 3113 Bellring Drive, Apt. 22, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking 13 strip steaks, valued at more than $228, without paying for them.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 4:05 p.m. Monday. Donnell Charles Parker, 40, 1570 Buffalo Ave., Apt. 4, was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is accused of taking more than $262 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Cheektowaga man was arrested after officers stopped him in the 1300 block of Centre Avenue at 8 p.m.Monday. Dionte Rondell Bailey-Brown, 22, 75 Marne Road, was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Police said the vehicle Bailey-Brown was driving had been reported stolen in Buffalo.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue. A 25-year-old man told police that sometime between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2019 Dodge Durango by smashing the front passenger side window. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an altercation with a man in the 1100 block of 19th Street at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Shakiyla S. Terrell, 28, 747 Eight St., was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. A 27-year-old man told police that he and Terrell were involved in an argument when the suspect slashed him on the forehead and right palm with a box cutter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.