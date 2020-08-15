Niagara Falls
• INVESTIGATION: Police are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Pierce Avenue and 18th Street. An 18-year-old man told officers he was in that area at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and “thinks he may have been shot.” The victim said there was a large crowd of people in the area and he saw an unknown suspect, wearing a dark colored hoodie and red shorts, pull out a handgun. When he saw the gun, the victim said he began running toward a nearby alley and then felt a “sharp pain in his right foot.” The victim said he continued to run home. At home, the victim said he had bruising and swelling in his foot, but did not go to the hospital because “he did not want to speak to police.” Around midnight Tuesday, the victim said he was in so much pain that he went to the hospital. The victim speculated that a “ricocheting bullet” may have hit the back of his shoe. The teen said he did not have the shoe he was wearing at the time of the incident and “isn’t really into talking to police and snitching.”
• VIOLATION: A 27-year-old Falls woman was cited for leaving her vehicle unattended after the rental car she was driving was stolen and was later involved in an accident. The woman told police she parked the 2020 Jeep Compass in her driveway, in the 1100 block of Ontario Avenue at 10 a.m. Monday, but left the vehicle running, with the keys in the ignition, while she went into her house for “two to three minutes.” The woman said when she went back outside, the vehicle “was no longer there.” Police said at 10:30 a.m. Monday, the stolen vehicle was involved in a two-car crash at Ninth Street and Centre Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.