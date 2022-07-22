Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of 19th Street. Officers said they responded to a report of “shots heard” in that area at 4:05 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses said they heard 5 to 6 gunshots but did not see a shooter. Police said they then discovered five spent shell casings and saw a home with four bullet holes in the front window and one bullet hole in the front door. There were no reported injuries from the shooting.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase, following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Falls Street at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday. Kyle S. Howes, 22, 509 80th St., was charged with third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, imprudent speed, failure to stop at a stop sign and a tinted glass violation. Police said they stopped Howes for running a stop sign and as they were interviewing him he drove away at a high rate of speed. He was finally stopped on the Niagara Scenic Parkway and taken into custody. Officers said they recovered a quantity of suspected narcotics inside of Howes’ vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of 22nd Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 3:30 and 3:35 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said an iPad was taken from the vehicle.
