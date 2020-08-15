Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1600 block of Main Street at 3:37 p.m. Sunday. Mary E. Nagurney, 71, 932 Ontario Ave, Apt. 4, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of eating a bag of marshmallows and a bag of salt and vinegar potato chips while walking around the store and then refusing to pay for the items. A store employee told police she was able to recover some of the items from Nagurney, but that they would “not be able to be used for resale.”
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a neighbor dispute in the 1600 block of Eighth Street. Jackie L. Gayle, 30, 1643 Eighth St., Apt. 5, was charged with third-degree assault. A 48-year-old woman told officers that she was in her apartment at 10:30 p.m. Sunday when Gayle kicked in the door and attacked her. The victim said Gayle bit her left index finger during the confrontation.
