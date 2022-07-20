Niagara Falls
• MENACING: Officers are looking into a menacing complaint in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday. A female victim told police that she was threatened by a metal pole-wielding employee of a convenience store. The victim was not struck by the pole, nor injured.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Thomas A. Dickinson, 58, 1604 Niagara Ave., Apt. 3, was charged with second-degree menacing. Dickinson is accused of threatening to stab a female victim, with a box cutter after he reportedly became upset by a crude comment from a friend of the victim.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Jawhan T. McCain, 22, 4600 Hyde Park Blvd., Apt. 65, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. McCain is accused of breaking into a supermarket, breaking an office chair and smashing two beer bottles. He is also accused of threatening and then fighting with officers as he was taken in to custody.
