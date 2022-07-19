• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 400 block of Ninth Street at 5 a.m. Sunday. Nicole M. McDougall, 31, 520 18th St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unsafe backing, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful disposal of a traffic summons. Police said they responded to the area for a report of loud music and illegal parking. Officers said they found McDougall “passed out in the driver’s seat (of her vehicle) with the motor running,” while the car was parked in a field. When officers woke McDougall up and gave her a ticket for parking in the field, they told her she would have to walk home because she was intoxicated. She reportedly became irate, ripped up the ticket, got back into her vehicle and put the car in reverse with the driver’s door open. Police said as McDougall accelerated backward, she struck an officer and a bystander with her vehicle. The officer said he wrestled McDougall out of her car, but the vehicle continued backward, striking an illegally parked car.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Garrett Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between June 27 and noon Wednesday, someone broke into his garage by unknown means. The victim said his 2011 Dodge RAM pick-up truck was taken from the garage.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the area of LaSalle Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday. A male victim told officers that he had been sitting in a car, talking to his girlfriend, when he was hit in the head multiple times with a hard object and pulled from the vehicle. The victim said he could not remember anything more about the incident. Police said the girlfriend was no longer at the scene when they arrived.
