Niagara Falls
• TOWED CARS: Falls police had two vehicles towed from area roadways in recent days. About 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 4700 block of Packard Court for a report of a suspicious vehicle and found an abandoned short box truck with a white bag in the window. The truck had an Oklahoma registration. Not finding anyone in the area, police had the truck towed. On Tuesday, officers came across a Saturn Vue parked on Beech Avenue with all four of its tires flat. The car had two different license plates on it, neither of which belonged to a Saturn vehicle. The registration showed the owner was in Cheektowaga and when police made contact with them, they said they were in the hospital and their son had possession of the car. Officers couldn’t make contact with the son and the car was towed.
• STOLEN CAR: Falls police recovered a cell phone from the floor of a stolen car recovered on Grand Avenue Tuesday morning. The black 2006 Chevy HHR was parked in the front yard of a residence with switched license plates. It was determined the car had been reported stolen in Niagara Falls on July 3.
• SHOPLIFTER: Falls police were called to a drug store on the 7800 block of Buffalo Avenue about 7 p.m. Tuesday where employees said a man and a woman had stolen $140 in diapers. The employees said they walked into the store and went to the diaper aisle where the man knocked over a display. The employee said the man began yelling at him as he cleaned up the display, at which point the woman grabbed two boxes of diapers and quickly walked out of the store.
