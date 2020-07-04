Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue at 5;26 a.m. Monday. Darryl D. Hill, 19, 2748 Grand Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking a $.49 Big Gulp without paying for the item. He was also accused of entering the store without wearing a face covering.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue. A 51-year-old man told police that sometime between midnight and 6:33 a.m. Monday, someone shot the windshield of his 2011 Chevy Cruise.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue. The assistant manager of a fast food restaurant told police that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:20 a.m. Monday, someone broke into the business’ outside cooler by prying off a lock. The victim said $600 worth of food was taken from the cooler.
