Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of 24th Street. A witness told officers around 7 p.m. Friday that they had heard gunshots in the early morning hours of Thursday and found multiple shell casings in the area. Officers responded to the area, after the tip, and found six shell casings near a fire hydrant. Investigators were able to secure video from a security camera in the area that captured the incident at 4:12 a.m. Thursday.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue. A neighbor told officers that they observed two male suspects taking a TV from an unoccupied home at 1:29 p.m. Friday. The neighbor said the suspects also attempted to steal a garage door.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Cudaback Avenue at 11:25 p.m. Friday. James T. Rodgers, 59, 1317 Portage Road, Apt. 426, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, and single counts of unsafe turn, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and no driver’s license. Rodgers was stopped by officers after they saw him driving the wrong way on Cudaback Avenue.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after police said they found her in the act of breaking into a vehicle in the area of Prospect Point at 2:35 a.m. Sunday. Sabrina R. Barzac, 38, 646 Seventh St., Apt. 6, was charged with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools. Officers said they found Barzac lying in the back seat of a vehicle that was owned by another person, “clutching a pink children’s bag/purse” and a crack pipe. Police said they also seized nine 30 mg Morphine pills from Barzac.
