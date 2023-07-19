Niagara Falls
• CHARGED: A 70-year-old Somerset man was arrested Saturday night at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino after he broke into a slot machine and bit a security official. Falls police said they responded to the casino about 10 p.m. for a report of a man who had damaged a slot machine and become combative with security staff. While security staff was handcuffing the man, he bit one of the staffers on the left bicep, drawing blood. The man told Falls police he had broken into the slot machine because it would not give him $4 he claimed to have won. The estimated damage to the machine was $1,300. The man was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
• CHARGED: A 45-year-old Deming, Washington man, described as dressed in a black robe and carrying a stuffed skunk, was charged after an incident on the 400 block of Third Street early Saturday morning. A man said the suspect was chasing a woman around a bar patio and when he tried to intervene, the suspect pushed him, causing him to trip over the curb and injure his knee. The suspect then started damaging patio furniture and broke two pint glasses. He was gone when police arrived but they found him on Fourth Street.
• STOLEN VEHICLE: A city man told police he parked his ‘02 Mercedes Benz in front of a store on the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue about 11:40 p.m. Friday and left it running while he ran inside. The man said about three minutes later, he exited the store to find the car gone.
• LOOSE DOGS: Falls police picked up two pit bulls found wandering behind Pine Plaza on Niagara Falls Boulevard about 4 p.m. Friday. Efforts to find the owners were unsuccessful.
• BURGLARY: Falls police were called to a store on the 2000 block of Pine Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Friday after a glass door had been smashed. Surveillance footage showed a man throw a brick into the door, wait a few minutes and then enter the store and take an unknown amount of CBD pens valued at $30 each.
