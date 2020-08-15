Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a trespassing incident at an apartment building in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Judith L. LaFler, 44, 526 18th St., was charged with trespass. Police said LaFler refused multiple request to leave the property where she was not a resident.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue. A 35-year-old woman told police that sometime between 9 and 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her car by unknown means. The victim said a laptop computer was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into vehicle break-in in the 500 block of 15th Street. A 47-year-old woman told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2017 Jeep Renegade by unknown means. The victim said some personal papers were taken from the vehicle.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of Niagara Street. A 34-year-old male victim refused to speak with officers, but witnesses said they saw the man on the median in the street, at 1:58 a.m., when three males suspects began attacking him. The three suspects then ran away. The victim suffered non-life-threatening head injuries.
