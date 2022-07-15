Niagara Falls
• CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism at a property in the 300 block of Niagara Street. The property owner told police that sometime between Feb 14 and 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, someone entered six apartments that he is renovating and drilled holes in the plumbing lines. The victim said that when the water was turned on in the building, the lines began leaking and damaged the new dry wall that had been installed.
