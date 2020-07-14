Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Nicole M. Page, 44, 7228 Sunnydale Drive, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $54 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls teen was charged after being stopped for operating an unregistered dirt bike in the 600 block of 93rd Street at 1:34 p.m. Monday. The youth was charged with operating an ATV on a highway and operating an unregistered ATV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.