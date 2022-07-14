Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an argument in the 600 block of Seventh Street at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Erica M. Diaz, 27, 454 18th St., was charged with disorderly conduct. She is accused of refusing the requests of officers to leave the area and inadvertently hitting an officer in the face when she threw her shoe at another person.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft in the 200 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A female victim told officers that security camera video from her apartment building shows a neighbor picking up an Amazon delivery box, addressed to the victim, and taking it into her apartment at 5:01 p.m. Monday. Police said they attempted to speak with the neighbor but the suspect did not answer her door.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 7000 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2019 Chevy van by damaging the front driver’s-side door. The victim said a waist bag, which contained cash and credit cards, was taken from the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.