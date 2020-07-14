Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 22nd Street. A 22-year-old woman told officers that sometime between noon Tuesday and 11:40 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said a TV and a TV stand were taken,.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Fairfield Avenue. Thomas L. Carter, 27, 2322 Elm Court, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no registration, no insurance and improper license plates.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 9100 block of Niemel Drive. A 39-year-old man told officers he and his girlfriend were walking in the area, at 1 a.m. Monday, when a male suspect began yelling at him. The victim and the suspect began fighting and the victim said the suspect "cut him" with a knife on his upper left arm. The victim said the suspect then ran toward a nearby apartment complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.