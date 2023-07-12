Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1400 block of Ferry Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The 20-year-old city man was charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he created a public disturbance by yelling obscenities at people during a neighbor dispute.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 20th Street. A female victim told officers that a male suspect began pounding on the front door of her home at 7:45 p.m. Monday. The victim said as the male suspect attempted to push his way into her home, another person in the home said he was “going to grab a bat” and the suspect ran away.
• THEFT: A Falls man was arrested after officers said a stole a baseball cap from a police patrol car and attempted to break into a Falls fire truck in the 400 block of 19th Street at 7:55 p.m. Monday. The 27-year-old city man was charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Officers said the suspect told them it was his birthday and he wanted to go to jail.
