Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his business by unknown means. The victim said a dirt bike and a mini-bike were taken from the business.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the area of Third and Old Falls streets. A male victim told officers that he was in that area at 2:08 p.m. Saturday when a male suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette. When the victim said he didn’t have a cigarette, the suspect began punching and kicking him and knocked him to the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving charges after a property damage accident in the 600 block of Chilton Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Teral R. Williams, 56, 720 10th St., Apt. 607, was charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 600 block of 72nd Street. Joseph A. Sentell, 52, 8305 Buffalo Ave., was charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, move from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and no driver’s license.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the area of Prospect Point. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, someone took all four tires off of his 2002 Toyota. The vehicle was left sitting on cinder blocks.
• THEFT: Officers are looking in to a vehicle break-in in the 1000 block of 98th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into his 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck by smashing the driver’s-side window. The victim said two empty duffel bags and a cooler were taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1600 block of Ontario Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 12:01 a.m. Monday someone broke into his apartment by unknown means. The victim said a 42-inch TV and a pair of Timberland boots were taken from the apartment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.