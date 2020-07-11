Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of James Avenue. A 26-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday someone broke into her garage by forcing open a door. The victim said a motorcycle was taken from inside the garage.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 2000 block of Independence Avenue. A man and woman told officers that they were walking in the area, at 11:18 p.m. Thursday, when they saw a car that looked familiar and walked over to it. As they did, the couple said occupants of the car screamed at them to get away from their vehicle. The victims said two suspects then got out of the car and a female suspect began to “swing” at the female victim. The male victim said when he tried to intervene, a male suspect pulled out a knife and tried to slash him. The suspects then got back into the car and drove away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.