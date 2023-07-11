Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday someone broke into a garage he was using to store tools by prying a padlock off the door. The victim said tools, valued at more than $7,200, were taken from the garage.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 5:29 p.m. Sunday. The 40-year-old woman was charged with petit larceny and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. She’s accused of taking a titanium flux welder, valued at $199, without paying for the item.
