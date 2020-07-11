Niagara Falls
• AUTO THEFT: A Niagara Falls woman who loaned her car to her grandson reported the vehicle stolen after the grandson left it running outside a local convenience store. The victim told police that she was vacationing in Salem, Virginia and while away she allowed her grandson to use her 2009 gray Hyundai to drive to and from work. The grandson told police that on Wednesday he left the vehicle unattended and running outside a store at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue and while he was inside the store the car was stolen. The grandson told the grandmother that the theft was captured on store security footage. Police reports indicated that they were unable to speak with the grandson and, as such, were unable to attain his version of events. The matter remains under investigation.
• LITTERING: The owner of a gas station in the 6300 block of Buffalo Avenue told police that someone has been rummaging through the store’s garbage cans and leaving behind a mess for him and his employees to clean up. The gas station owner reported the most recent incident on Wednesday, saying when he arrived at the work at 6:30 a.m. he found large amounts of garbage spread all over the station’s parking lot. The owner told police there was so much trash that it took him more than an hour to clean it up. The owner said a similar incident happened two weeks earlier although he did not file a report. He said he wanted to report the latest incident because he’s concerned it may become an ongoing issue. According to reports, the station owner reviewed security camera footage and saw a male go to each garbage can located next to the gas pumps, pick the cans up and throw the thrash around the parking lot. The owner said the footage showed the same male enter the dumpster area near the station and begin throwing trash from the dumpster out on the property as well. The matter remains under investigation.
• MOTORCYCLE THEFT: A man whose motorcycle broke down Wednesday near the intersection of 95th Street and Colvin Boulevard returned to the scene later in the day to find the cycle had been stolen. The victim told police that he pushed his motorcycle into a wooden area after it broke down and walked home to get his truck and trailer. When he returned, the cycle - a 2004, three-wheel custom chopper - was gone. The value of the cycle was listed at $7,000.
