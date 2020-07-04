Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue. An 18-year-old man told police that he was involved in a fight in that area, at 7 p.m. Sunday, and that the man he was fighting with “pulled a knife out” on him. The victim was uncooperative with police, telling them he forgot who he was fighting with and that he didn’t know the suspect’s name. Officers said the victim suffered a laceration to the palm of his left hand.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Welch Avenue and Portage Road around 11 p.m. Monday. A 30-year-old man told officers that he was walking in the area when he “thought he heard fireworks.” But then the victim said he felt pain in his leg, fell to the ground and realized he had been shot. A friend drove the victim to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
• ASSAULT: Officers are also investigating an assault in a bar in the 8800 block of Cayuga Road. Police said when they entered the business, at 2 a.m. Monday, a 66-year-old man was sitting on a chair, bleeding from his mouth and nose, and with “multiple teeth” on the ground in front of him. The victim said, “Who the (expletive) called the cops?” Officers said the victim was “extremely intoxicated” and “largely uncooperative.” The victim said he had been sitting at the bar, when he was “sucker punched” by an unknown suspect, which caused him to fall to the floor. The suspect then reportedly kicked the victim in the face before leaving the bar. Multiple patrons of the bar told police they didn’t see anything.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.