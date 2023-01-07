Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue. Officers said they responded to a complaint of “shots fired” at around 5:37 a.m. Thursday. A witness told police they discovered a vehicle with its rear windshield shot-out. The witness said they heard gunshots at around 4:54 a.m. but did not investigate the noise. Officers reported hearing between 8 to 10 gun shots at that time, but were unable to determine where the sound was coming from. Police recovered 10 spent, .40-caliber shell casings between Lafayette and LaSalle avenues.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Tennessee Avenue. A witness told officers that between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Thursday, they heard multiple gunshots in that area. The witness said they then discovered a bullet hole in a window of their home and additional bullet holes in two vehicles parked in the driveway of that home.
• SHOOTING: Police are also investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of 20th Street. A witness told officers that they heard what sounded like 3 or 4 gunshots at around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. The witness said they later discovered a bullet hole in a bedroom window and bullet on top of a bed in the room.
