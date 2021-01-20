Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting incident in the 2200 block of Niagara Avenue at 11:29 p.m. Saturday. Officers arriving on the scene found five spent shell casings at the end of a driveway and reported that a recycling bin appeared to have been struck by gunfire. Witnesses reported hearing multiple loud bangs and seeing muzzle flashes and observing a male suspect. No injuries were reported.
• ARREST: A pair of men were arrested after police found a loaded firearm in their vehicle during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue at 1:28 a.m. Sunday. Antonio D. Hawthorne, 40, 324 Ferry Ave., and Keith W. Hill, 29, 374 East Ave., Apt. 4, Lockport, were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said they approached a vehicle that was parked and blocking a fire hydrant and saw a revolver lodged in the passenger-side door. The weapon, identified as a Smith & Wesson .38 Special, had four live bullets and two spent shell casings in it.
