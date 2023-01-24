Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 1 a.m. Sunday and 10:35 a.m. Monday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said some credit cards and cash and an Apple Airpod were taken from the vehicle.
• ARRESTS: A Falls teen was arrested after a traffic stop in the area of 66th Street and Lindbergh Avenue at 9:13 p.m. Monday. The 18-year-old Kies Court teen was charged with resisting arrest and no insurance. Officers said they stopped the teen after observing him driving recklessly on 66th Street. He reportedly became "belligerent" after being stopped and became more aggressive after being told his vehicle would be towed for not having insurance. After telling the teen to get out of his vehicle, police said he put the car in drive, but then got out and ran away from the scene. After running away, officers said the teen returned to his vehicle and attempted to enter and remove a scale from inside. Police said they attempted to take him into custody and he fought with them. As officers placed him into a patrol car, they said a vehicle containing other males pulled up and harassed them. An "older male" also reportedly appeared at the scene and began yelling threats at the officers. Additional patrol officers responded and dispersed the "hostile parties on scene" and took control of the "chaotic and violate scene."
