Niagara Falls
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a domestic incident at 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue at 11:57 a.m. Friday. Calandra Elyse Payne, 42, 1503 Eighth St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. Payne is accused of hittinh the windshield on a vehicle driven by her ex-boyfriend with a tree branch.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Main Street. A business owner told officers that sometime between Jan. 2 and 1:13 p.m. Saturday, someone attempted to enter their restaurant and then stole a heating unit on the outside of the building. The owner said that the lack of a heater for the building caused the interior water pipes to freeze and burst.
