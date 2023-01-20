Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.