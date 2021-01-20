Niagara Falls
• ARREST: Two Falls women were arrested and police are seeking a male suspect after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 4:11 a.m. Thursday. Devin S. Palmer, 42, 2225 Whitney Ave., and Erin H. Barnard, 38, 23-B Jordan Garden, were each charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. A store clerk told police that the two women and an unidentified male suspect entered the store and made some purchases. The clerk said the male suspect then took a number of items without paying for them and all three suspects fled from the store. Police said they located the suspects in a getaway vehicle and after a short chase the male suspect "jumping out of the car." Police were were able to take Palmer and Barnard into custody.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating an apparent shooting in the 1700 block of Lockport Street at 9:10 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told officers that unknown suspects "fired like six or seven shots" before running north from the scene. A 17-year-old victim told police he heard banging on the front door to his home and when he looked out a window, he saw a male suspect with a gun pointed at him. The teen said he ran and heard gun shots and breaking glass which caused cuts to his shoulder. Police said he was not wounded by the gunfire. Officers said they recovered five .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.