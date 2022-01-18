Niagara Falls
ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1100 block of Portage Road at 2:10 p.m. Friday. A male victim told officers that he didn't know what happened to him but he was suffering from cuts to his face. A witness told police that the victim was engaged in an argument with two male suspects, when one of the suspects punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
ARREST: A man from parts unknown was arrested after an incident at the Seneca Niagara Casino at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. Joseph Lynn Adams, 45, of no disclosed address, was charged with disorderly conduct.
BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary somewhere on Falls Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between Jan. 10 and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his vacant home by forcing open a door. The victim said tools, valued at $1,500, were taken from the home.
ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1600 block of Walnut Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Monday. A male victim told officers that he had been stabbed by a female suspect. The victim told police he did not know the suspect.
