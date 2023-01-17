Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 22nd Street and South Avenue. A witness told officers that around 5:15 a.m. Sunday they saw the occupants of a newer model sedan with tinted windows begin shooting at a group of people standing on the west corner of 22nd Street and South Avenue. The witness said the sedan turned south on 22nd Street, heading toward Pine Avenue as members of the group standing on the corner returned fire. Officers said they did not find any spent shell casings in the area and noted no damage to nearby homes.
