Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.