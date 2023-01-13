Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on more than 20 charges after a traffic stop and pursuit through the city’s North End early Thursday morning. Officers said they attempted to stop a speeding vehicle, traveling east on College Avenue between Hyde Park Boulevard and Highland Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Thursday. After the vehicle stopped, it drove away as officers approached it, going north of Hyde Park Boulevard. Officers said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Harry Hinks, made a u-turn on Hyde Park Boulevard, threw an unknown object out the window of the white Ford Ranger pickup truck he was driving, failed to stop at a red light, drove in excess of 65 mph, drove over a sidewalk in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue, did a “donut” in a field on Centre Avenue, and drove through another field in Jordan Gardens before the chase by officers was discontinued. Officers found Hinks and chased him onto train tracks in the 3300 block of Ninth Street before taking him into custody. Hinks, 56, 1026 Centre Ave., was charged with no inspection, no registration, obstructed vision, no seat belt, no driver’s license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic device, passing a red light, leaving pavement to pass on right, move from lane unsafely, failure to use designated lane, illegal u-turn, unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle, illegal signal, fail to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, imprudent speed, reckless driving, throwing a substance on a highway, driving on a sidewalk and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.
