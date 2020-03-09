Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday. Kenneth Howell, 33, 3161 Ninth St., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $24 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Marissa A. Martell, 41, 2318 Forest Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $355 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Justin O. Gabby, 31, 1967 Niagara St. Apt. 304, was charged with disorderly conduct. Officers said Gabby was disrupting traffic on Pine Avenue by trying to stop cars and ask driver’s for money.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A 41-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 11:20 p.m. Tuesday and 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her garage by prying open a door. The victim said a power-washer, a pair of sunglasses, valued at $400, and some change was taken.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 900 block of Niagara Street. A 30-year-old man told officers that he was walking home from the casino at 6 p.m. Wednesday when he was approached by three male suspects. The victim said the suspects attacked him by jumping him from behind and knocking him to the ground. The man said the suspects repeatedly kicked him and took his wallet, watch and necklace.
