Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a car break-in in the 1000 block of 15th Street. A 38-year-old woman told police that sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into her 2017 Nissan Altima by unknown means. The victim said a variety of personal papers were taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Rita M. Zaker, 41, 472 Sixth St., Apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $139 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
