• Cops sig
--
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 1:18 p.m. Monday. Tysha L. Mallory, 46, 22 Crick Court, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking a can of beer without paying for it. Mallory told the arresting officer she was having "a bad day."

• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Ferry Avenue. A 44-year-old man told officers that sometime between 7 a.m.Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his open vacant building. The victim said an uninstalled furnace was taken from the basement of the building.

Tags

Recommended for you