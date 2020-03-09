Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 1:18 p.m. Monday. Tysha L. Mallory, 46, 22 Crick Court, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking a can of beer without paying for it. Mallory told the arresting officer she was having "a bad day."
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Ferry Avenue. A 44-year-old man told officers that sometime between 7 a.m.Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his open vacant building. The victim said an uninstalled furnace was taken from the basement of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.