Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3500 block of Royal Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 6:15 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her home through a bedroom window. The victim said a laptop computer and a jewelry box, containing costume jewelry, were taken from the home.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a home invasion burglary in the 1700 block of Walnut Avenue. A female victim told officers that around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a male suspect appeared at her door and demanded her phone and money. The victim said she gave the suspect her phone and some cash and he then left the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.