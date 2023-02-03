• ANIMAL WELFARE: Falls Police animal control officers are investigating a possible case of animal abuse in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. A landlord told police that his tenant had been incarcerated sometime prior to Wednesday and left two dogs behind in his apartment. The landlord said the tenant has been evicted and there is no heat in the apartment. Officers said the dogs were being kept in a single crate, too small to hold both of them. The dogs were turned over to the SPCA of Niagara.
BLOTTER: Police reports for Feb. 3
