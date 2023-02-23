Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from somewhere on 27th Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, someone stole an electric wheelchair valued at $1,100, from his backyard. The victim told officers that he had purchased the wheelchair to assist his daughter, who has cerebral palsy.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at a business in the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, someone broke into is room and took his Social Security Card, his Green Card and his COVID-19 vaccination card from his locked suitcase.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on an assault charge stemming from an incident at Seneca Niagara Casino. The 32-year-old woman was charged with third-degree assault. She is accused of biting a casino security officer on the arm as she was being removed from the property at 5:20 a.m. Saturday.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in an apartment somewhere on Buffalo Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. She was also booked on an outstanding warrant. The 30-year-old woman is accused destroying property in the apartment, attacking the tenant and fighting with police who were attempting to take her into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.