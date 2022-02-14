Niagara Falls
SHOOTING: A Buffalo man was arrested on a weapons charge after an incident at a bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Shaquan Malik Caine Shingledecker, 27, 117 Glenwood Ave., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Officers said they were called to the bar for a report of a "subject with a gun." Police said when they arrived at the scene, the subject ran in to the basement of the bar. Officers said a search in the basement led to the discovery of a loaded .380 caliber handgun. Witnesses told police that Shingledecker was observed on security cameras displaying the gun.
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:26 a.m. Thursday. Jessica Lynn DiFelice, 34, 54 A St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $577 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 9:26 a.m. Friday. Joseph J. Morgante, 36, 7211 Stephenson Ave., was charged with petit larceny. he is accused of taking steak, cheese and pizza rolls, valued at more than $445, without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a traffic incident that began in the 900 block of 19th Street, and ended in the 1200 block of 11th Street, at 9:25 a.m. Sunday. Gregory Daniel Minor, 25, 1504 13th St., was charged with reckless driving, imprudent speed, no inspection, no driver's license, unsafe turn, fail to stop at a stop sign and failure to obey a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.