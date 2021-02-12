Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 3:10 a.m. Friday. Markesia M. George, 26, 1353 LaSalle Ave., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, running a red light and resisting arrest. George was also detained on an outstanding arrest warrant. Officers said George ran the red light at the intersection of Pine Avenue and 19th Street and then "actively resisted" being taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple vehicle and traffic charges after being stopped in the 6000 block of Buffalo Avenue after a hit-and-run accident, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Kevin M. Davis, 42, 417 72nd St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.