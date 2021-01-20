Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue. A convenience store employee told officers that a male suspect entered the business at 9:03 p.m. Monday and displayed a long gun while demanding cash. The robbery attempted was interrupted when a customer entered the store and and a second employee told police that he tried to grab the long gun from the suspect, leading to a struggle. The suspect dropped the gun and ran from the store. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
