Niagara Falls
GRAND LARCENY: Sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday, someone broke into a home in the 400 block of 17th street and stole an X-Box, Play Station and Beats by Dre headphones. Police have video evidence as well as a suspected fingerprint. The stolen items are valued at about $1250.
BEATING: Police were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital where a wounded male was bleeding. A male of no determined age was assaulted somewhere near 17th and Niagara Streets by a group of men with whom he had been drinking at about 6 p.m. Friday. They took his clothes and shoes and left him to bleed. He walked to the hospital. He has a busted nose, bruises all over his body and imprints from the gemstones on a designer belt buckle. He told police “bro I’m (expletive) concussed or some (expletive). Police reported the white sheet on the bed was splattered with blood. The victim told police “I ain’t no snitch though, you feel me.” The investigation will continue when the victim has sufficiently healed.
VANDALISM: A resident of the 1600 block of Falls Street reported an unwelcome female visited his porch at about 11 p.m. Friday. She appeared intoxicated or high on drugs and said she used to live there. She appeared intoxicated or high on drugs. After she left, the homeowner noticed his doorframe had been damaged.
ASSAULT: A man parked at a pub in the 6000 block of Buffalo Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. He was angry and had been arguing with his girlfriend. He punched his own windshield. Patrons on the establishment’s patio observed his action and confronted him. An altercation ensued, concluding with the victim being smacked in the face with a beer bottle. Police reviewed surveillance footage. The assailant, described as a white male in a hoodie and jeans, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. The victim told police he would seek his own medical attention.
AIRBNB TRASHED: The owner of a short-term rental in the 1400 block of Byrd Avenue reported in the Friday to Saturday overnight guests trashed the downstairs apartment, throwing a party, and broke into and trashed an upstairs apartment as well. Smoke detectors and power tools valued in excess of $1,500 were removed from the property. Both apartments were said to require repairs and deep cleaning. Police are investigating.
LARCENY: The locking mechanism on a a storage container at the rear of a Buffalo Avenue pharmacy was was cut sometime between Wednesday and Friday last week. Cleaning and school supplies valued in excess of $1,000 were taken.
SHOPLIFTING: At about 5:30 Saturday, a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road called police to the scene after observing a woman attempting to take a cart full of items without paying. Sabrina Renee Barzac was charged with petit larceny after she attempted to leave through the employees only door at the rear of the store. The items she allegedly attempted to take were valued at $457.80. Barzac was booked and released on an appearance ticket.
VANDALISM: Just after midnight Sunday, a resident of the 400 block of 19th Street heard someone yelling outside and observed a man pounding on the hood of a car belonging to the resident’s mother. He stayed inside and investigated. A baseball-sized dent was apparent in the hood of the car. Damage was estimated at $200.
ROAD RAGE: Police responded to a report of road rage at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Niagara Street. A black Jeep was being chased by a white pickup. Police recognized the white truck’s operator as Thomas Leon Carter, 29, for whom they had an active domestic violence paperwork. Carter’s vehicle was pursued east on Falls Street, failed to stop and tried to evade police. Carter eventually stopped in front of 507 12th Street and attempted to make it inside as an officer gave chase. Carter was non-compliant but apprehended. A dog at the scene bit the officer on the hand. The suspect had the odor of alcohol on his breath and repeatedly used a slur toward the officer, according to a police report. Carter was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, 3rd degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration, speeding violation (imprudent speed), traffic device violation, no license, 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign.
